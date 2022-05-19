New tube map featuring the Elizabeth Line unveiled by Transport for London

New tube map featuring the Elizabeth Line

A new tube map featuring the Elizabeth Line has been unveiled by Transport for London.

Ahead of its official launch on Tuesday 24 May, Crossrail appears as a double purple line, differentiating it from other underground routes.

In the biggest change to the iconic tube map for years, the new line appears alongside the London Overground extension to Barking, and the reopened Northern line Bank branch.

It also features the locations of Ikea stores, with the Swedish homeware giants sponsoring the map for the next 12 months.

With the Queen celebrating her Platinum Jubilee at the end of the month, the new line named in her honour will run from Paddington to Abbey Wood, as new stations are in the final stages of being built.

Upon its opening, existing TfL Rail lines from Paddington to Heathrow and Reading, and from Liverpool Street to Shenfield will be rebranded as the Elizabeth line – and are displayed as such on the map.

“Our world-renowned map now has another iconic addition in the Elizabeth line, which will serve London and the south east for hundreds of years to come”, said Julie Dixon, interim customer and revenue director.

Front cover of the new tube map

“This latest Tube map is a real credit to the team who have put it together. It has been both a challenge and a privilege to update Harry Beck’s original design to literally put a new piece of transport history on the map.

The front cover of the updated pocket Tube map has been created by London-based artist, Joy Labinjo.