The government must set out a new support package as new restrictions threaten to derail the economic recovery, business groups have warned.

Addressing the House of Commons today, Boris Johnson dealt a devastating blow to the hospitality sector as he unveiled plans for a 10pm curfew. And as he warned of a second wave of infections, Johnson announced that all retail and hospitality workers will also be forced to wear face masks at all times.

The hospitality sector, already struggling with reduced capacity, is calling on the government to unveil new support measures to weather the storm in the face of new restrictions.

Government must set out new support for firms

As hundreds of thousands of businesses face losing the furlough lifeline at the end of this month, leading business groups have called for a fresh support package to support firms through the recovery.

There have been some indications that the government will extend some support measures as the UK faces a second wave.

Following numerous calls for a sector-specific furlough scheme, the PM last week said the government “will continue to show great creativity and flexibility”.

And Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to extend the government’s coronavirus loan schemes until the end of November, according to the Financial Times.

But with a fresh round of restrictions, hitting the already struggling hospitality industry, business groups are calling for more comprehensive support.

Roger Barker, director of policy at the Institute of Directors (IoD) said: “With the return of more restrictions, the onus is squarely on the Government to set out the next phase of its support.”

The IoD is calling on the government to cut Employers’ NICs, as well as extend emergency insolvency measures to remove the threat of liability for “wrongful trading” from struggling firms seeking finance.

Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce echoed these calls: “The government should waste no time in setting out a comprehensive support package for firms forced to close or reduce capacity through no fault of their own.”

Curfew is a ‘crushing blow’ to hospitality

Within the hospitality industry, there are renewed calls for an extension of the furlough scheme past the 31 October cutoff date.

The British Beer and Pub Association today called again for an immediate sector specific furlough scheme to save hundreds of thousands of jobs. The body is also asking for extended VAT cuts, a business rates holiday and a substantial cut to the rate of beer duty.

UK Hospitality boss Kate Nicholls said the restrictions were a “crushing blow” for many businesses struggling to recover in the face of a second wave.

And she added that the curfew will “damage confidence even further and it is now inevitable that the sector will struggle long into 2021.” The industry body joined the BBPA’s calls for VAT cuts and business rate holidays to be extended into next year.

“Hospitality has played its part by investing in Covid-secure venues and reassuring their customers. Now, it’s time for the government to demonstrate its commitment to the sector and its recovery”, Nicholls said.

Since reopening in July, many pubs have struggled with fragile public confidence and reduced capacity due to social distancing guidelines. Removing a key trading hour for pubs will only impede the recovery further. The BPPA said it was a “heartbreaking” decision that would devastate the sector.

Chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “Make no mistake, a 10pm curfew will devastate our sector during an already challenging environment for pubs. Pubs were struggling to break even before today and these latest restrictions will push some to breaking point.”

“During the current circumstances, every hour of trading is crucial to the survival of pubs – for many this curfew will render their businesses unviable.”

Curfew decision based on ‘little evidence’

Critics of the government’s decision to impose a curfew on hospitality venues claim there is little evidence that pubs are more unsafe than other venues.

The curfew “seems to have emerged from a random policy generator”, said Christopher Snowdon, the IEA’s head of lifestyle economics. “The government should publish the evidence upon which this decision was based.”

Government data shows that just five per cent of infections outside of the home are related to hospitality. Nicholls claims that where these restrictions have been put in place locally “they have not cut infection rates, merely damaged business and cost jobs.”

“There seems to be little available evidence that pubs, with their strict adherence to Government guidelines, are unsafe, so we are unsure that this blanket measure will make a major difference”, added McClarkin.