New London office for Monday.com as 100 additional UK staff hired to conquer Europe

City of London

New York-listed work operating system monday.com has opened a new, larger office in the capital as it continues to expand in the UK and globally.

As monday.com’s European headquarters, the new office can hold up to 150 people and is located in Fitzrovia, one of the main epicentres of London’s bustling tech scene.

This new premises comes soon after the launch of monday.com’s first UK office, which had only opened in November 2021.

The company, which allows organisations of to manage work flows, has scaled significantly in the past five months, prompting the move to a bigger space much sooner than initially anticipated: not only did monday.com double its headcount last year, the company is planning to have more than 100 employees in the UK by the end of 2022, and is currently hiring for open roles across IT, consulting, marketing, and partnerships and alliances. The Nasdaq firm has also chosen the London office as the first international location for its training academy, monday U.

“We are so proud to launch our new home in London’s bustling tech community, which will act as our EMEA headquarters. Designed to reflect our values, it is a space for monday.com employees, customers, and partners to collaborate as colleagues and friends”, says Naveed Malik, Regional Director, EMEA at monday.com. “We are rapidly expanding our customer and partner ecosystem as well, and are thrilled to see more and more companies grow with us, leveraging agile low-code and no-code solutions to manage their work”.

Similar to its offices in other locations, such as New York City and Tel Aviv, this new space not only reflects monday.com’s core values, including collaboration, ownership, and transparency, but also empowers people to live them in their day-to-day work.

For example, transparency is reflected through digital dashboards on the walls where teams can showcase the data they are using to progress projects. Similarly, a sense of collaboration is encouraged through thoughtful seating plans across the office, ranging from informal sofa corners to meeting rooms of various sizes that can accommodate all team types.

“The collaboration between our workplace design team and the local employees, as they shared thoughts and got live feedback throughout the process was incredible. Everyone in the London office had the opportunity to feel part of the company in a tangible way that goes beyond day-to-day work,” explains Keren Reznik, workplace design team lead at monday.com. “This will be an ongoing process – our space will evolve to reflect our culture and the changing tech industry. We are already looking at possible concept options for our second floor, which will open in July.”