New: France bans ALL travel from the UK - including truck and lorry drivers

The French Government has banned all travel from the UK for 48 hours, including freight drivers.

The move comes after the Netherlands and Belgium made similar calls after the emergence of a mutant strain of Covid-19 in Britain.

The move will cause chaos at Britain’s ports, including Dover, and raises the prospect of truck-borne goods being held up at the border alongside their drivers for a full two days.

Only unaccompanied freight will be permitted to cross the Channel.

The French Government’s decision will come into force from midnight tonight.

“Given the new health risk,” the French PM Jean Castex tweeted, “and pending its assessment, all flows of people from the United Kingdom to France are suspended from midnight tonight.”

Castex said the two day ban would allow “our European partners to achieve a common response” and give the French government time to work on a “suitable solution” for French citizens in the UK.