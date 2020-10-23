New: Covid breach means England - Barbarians clash OFF

England’s long-awaited return to action will have to wait after the RFU confirmed today a planned game against the Barbarians at Twickenham this Saturday has been called off.

Twelve Barbarians players broke the ‘bubble’ in place before the game to eat at a central London restaurant earlier this week.

The RFU has now confirmed there was a further, undisclosed breach on October 20.

Bill Sweeney, the CEO of the Rugby Football Union, said: “We are incredible disappointed to be calling a halt to this fixture, we know how much fans were looking forward to seeing the teams play.

“However, our priority is to protect the health and safety of the England squad and the other international teams they will go up against this Autumn.”

England’s first game since March will now be the Six Nations decider against Italy next Saturday.