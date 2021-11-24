New build quality board selects ombudsman as redress plans for disappointed buyers move forward

Disappointed buyers of shoddy new-builds are one step closer to the formation of a new body that would provide redress.

The New Homes Quality Board – which oversees the quality of new-build houses – has announced that The Dispute Service has been selected to be the New Homes Ombudsman.

The ombudsman will be independent and provide redress for buyers of new-builds that are not up to scratch. It will enforce a fresh housebuilding industry code of practice for new homes.

The selection followed a fiercely competitive six-month tender process.

The Dispute Service is known for its work on government-authorised tenancy deposit protection.

The quality board’s chairwoman, Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke is to step down, following scrutiny over politicians’ second jobs.

“Consumers rightly expect new homes to be top quality – and to get great customer service too. The ombudsman will be an independent customer guardian, making sure buyers get proper redress if they’ve been sold a shoddy home or suffer from poor customer service,” Elphicke said today.