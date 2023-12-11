New British coachbuilder Allesley to reveal ‘ultra-luxury’ SUV

Allesley, a new automotive luxury brand launched with a mission to create coachbuilt cars for those who want something truly bespoke, aims to channel the local Coventry area’s heritage into modern car design. Both established manufacturers and private buyers will be able to access its custom services.

The company’s first creation, a one-off ‘ultra-luxury’ SUV seen in the teaser sketch above, is set to be revealed next year.

‘Design, technology and creativity’

Allesley has brought together experts from within the automotive industry, led by CEO Paul Abercrombie. Having spent a decade in the luxury market, Abercrombie’s achievements include transforming a small architectural practice into a global construction consultancy.

The CEO says Allesley will “transcend all existing standards for bespoke car inception, elevating design, technology and creativity to new heights for a discerning global customer base”.

The company will operate as a separate, but linked, associate of the existing HPL Prototypes. This will ensure Allesley has access to HPL’s computer-aided design (CAD) studios, milling machines, trim shop and five-booth paint facility.

Chris Devane, CEO of HPL Prototypes, commented: “As we celebrate our 25th year, the time is right to launch Allesley. This remarkable and exciting new brand will draw on our world-leading expertise, and with a dedicated new team, bring to life bespoke vehicles for a new audience.”

Meet the designers in person

The new company will be based in the same beautiful 1930s Art Deco factory as HPL, where clients will be able to meet designers in person, examine paint and trim options, and use virtual reality (VR) to envisage how their vehicle could look.

Allesley plans to reveal its first project in 2024. The SUV (which we think resembles a Bentley Bentayga in the sketch, albeit possibly with three doors rather than the usual five) is based on an ‘existing world-leading luxury product’, but with every element significantly enhanced.

A new coachbuilt body will be combined with an upgraded interior, with the latter claimed to 'take material quality, craftsmanship and surprise-and-delight features to a new level.'