Netflix signs for new production site in Enfield

Netflix has agreed a lease to open a major new production site in Enfield, north London.

The streaming giant has agreed to take on space from landlord Segro, which will include a “campus style occupancy” with sound stages, studios and areas for make-up and costumes.

Netflix’s vice president of physical production for the UK, Anna Mallett, called the UK one of Netflix’s “most important hubs.”

“Its creative brilliance, combined with a highly skilled and versatile workforce creates an ecosystem that makes this country one of the best places to do business,” they added.

Netflix recently signed a long-term lease at Longcross Studios, in Surrey, adding to a production hub at Shepperton Studios and a long-term partnership with Pinewood Group.

The service said a commitment to invest over £1bn in UK productions this year will create around 20,000 jobs.

A new drama on the service, Squid Game, rocketed to its most popular series this month, with more than 111m viewers.

Adan Holland, managing director, greater London, at warehousing landlord Segro, which was advised by property agent Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “The creative industries sector is an exciting market for us and this deal with Netflix demonstrates the flexibility and versatility of our high-quality warehouses.”