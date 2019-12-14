Negotiating a better broadband deal 'could save £120 per year'

Consumers could save around £120 a year on broadband by negotiating with their internet suppliers, but around 45 per cent do not ask for a better deal, according to research from Which.

Around 78 per cent of the more than 5,000 people surveyed revealed they had been offered an incentive, discount or better deal, by haggling.

The consumer group said that 52 per cent found haggling easy, while 27 per cent said it was difficult.

Meanwhile, 45 per cent of respondents said they had never contacted their current provider to ask for a better deal, 38 per cent had never switched provider and 24 per cent had not changed supplier for more than three years.

Of those who had not negotiated new deals, 51 per cent said they were paying the same as when they first signed up.

Around 20 per cent who had not haggled said they had not done so because they were happy with price and service.

Meanwhile 71 per cent of those who did switch said the process was easy. 27 per cent experienced some time without an internet connection.

Natalie Hitchins, Which head of home products and services, said: “Many of us obediently pay our bills throughout the year without ever giving it a second thought, but just one phone call or online chat could save you £120 this Christmas.

“There are bigger savings to be had for those willing to switch to a new provider, but even if you are happy where you are, don’t be afraid to ask for a discount – it could make all the difference.”

The process to switch is straightforward for most customers, Which explains, with those using the Openreach network, including BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Plusnet and more, only required to contact their new provider.

If moving from a separate network, however, a cease and re-provide process is needed, which means contacting the old provider to turn the connection off before joining a new provider.

Ofcom is set to discuss changes to this process in 2020 with a view to making it simpler.