Nectar users in with a chance to win a year’s worth of shopping in 50 million points payday giveaway

Nectar is giving

Nectar, the loyalty card scheme owned by Sainsbury’s, is giving away 50 million points to customers as part of a promotion launching this payday weekend.

‘The Big Points Bonanza’ is taking place every day from 27 January to 4 February and gives shoppers the chance to cash in on some bonus Nectar points, which can be spent in store and online.

Sam Burston, director of Nectar and loyalty at Sainsbury’s, said “As our customers look for more ways to save money, we want to be able to provide great value and exciting offers for them.

“We want to help them to get the most out of their shopping, which is why we’ve launched the big points bonanza, a nine-day bonus points event where every customer can be a winner.

“We love giving shoppers the feeling of little wins and this points giveaway is the perfect way to surprise and delight our Nectar customers this January.”

Shoppers can “win big” in a prize draw where 50 fortunate Nectar users could be up by a million points each, worth at least £5,000 – an entire year’s worth of Sainsbury’s shopping.

Next up for grabs is the chance for 45 customers to win £50 pounds worth of Nectar (10,000 points) if they remember to scan their Nectar card or app when shopping in store, online or via SmartShop, Sainsbury’s ‘scan and go’ app.

All Sainsbury’s customers can also score up to an extra 5,000 Nectar points when they spend £20 in store on 4 February.

In December, Sainsbury’s customers saved £60m on their shopping with Nectar points and another £3.8m using the ‘My Nectar Prices’ scheme which offers personalised discounts.

The UK’s biggest loyalty programme currently has over 18m active point collectors who can earn one point for every pound spent at Sainsbury’s.

Regulars at the British supermarket can also collect and spend points at 300 other UK partners, such as eBay, Caffe Nero and Argos. 500 points equals £2.50 off at Argos.

Like Tesco’s Clubcard, Nectar also offers savings on petrol and transport and points can go towards charity donations.