Nearly 900 Tube journeys delayed in three years due to late drivers

Almost 900 Tube journeys were delayed between 2019 and 2022 as a result of drivers turning up late to work, new Transport for London (TfL) figures have revealed.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request, made by the free market TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA) think tank, found 894 Tube rides were late by at least two minutes due to drivers not showing up on time – a total loss of at least 30 hours.

It comes after an increasing number of Tube strikes over the past year, with public transport unions calling for pay rises that keep up with the UK’s 40-year high inflation.

The average wage of a London Tube driver is £55,000 per year, with some making up to £80,000.

Tube workers who are members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) renewed their mandate for further strike action three weeks ago, with more industrial action expected in the coming months.

Elliot Keck, investigations campaign manager at the TaxPayers’ Alliance said: “While hard-working taxpayers get up early, high-earning tube drivers are sleeping in.

“TfL bosses need to ensure taxpayers are protected against tardy tube drivers.”

TfL workers have been striking in response to virtual pay freezes since Covid and plans to cut 500 jobs at Tube stations.

The union fears this will only be the start of a wider automation drive as TfL looks to cut costs to fix its dire financial situation.

TfL was contacted for comment.