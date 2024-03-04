National Windscreens hails ‘outstanding performance’ as it returns to profit

National Windscreens is headquartered in Staffordshire.

National Windscreens has hailed its “outstanding performance” as it returned to the black during its latest financial year.

The Staffordshire-headquartered group has posted pre-tax profits of £7,414 for the 12 months to May 31, 2023, after having fallen to a loss of £133,672 in the prior year.

The return to profit was achieved despite the firm’s turnover falling from £78.8m to £74.1m, according to newly-filed accounts.

A statement signed off by the board said: “The directors are very pleased with the outstanding performance in the year.

“National Windscreens improved its market position despite a challenging year [the] post-Covid-19 pandemic and has been able to secure additional contract[s].

“National Windscreens increased its ADAS recalibration service offering across the UK and this helped to improve margins.

“National Windscreens has a number of long-term contracts and its success is dependent on retaining these customers and winning new ones.

“National Windscreens is at the forefront of the UK vehicle glass repair and replacement market which remained robust in 2022 and 2023 notwithstanding the operational effects post the Covid-19 pandemic, global supply chain issues and inflationary cost pressures.”

The company’s UK turnover fell from £78.7m to £74m while its sales in other territories rose from £94,402 to £105,287.

During the year, the average number of people employed by the business fell from 103 to 93.