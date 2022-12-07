Naked Wines promotes MD to be executive director and CFO

James Crawford

Naked Wines has promoted one of its top execs to be its new CFO and executive director.

James Crawford, who spent 14 years at Diageo, will take over the role after having served as interim CFO and managing director since the summer.

He will take over the top jobs effective immediately having been with the company since 2014, while Naked Wines is looking to fill the MD role.

Chairman David Stead said he is “thrilled to welcome James back to the Board and cannot imagine a better-equipped CFO to lead Naked through its next phase.”

Crawford, 45, also serves as a director of Naked Fine Wine Bonds and www.NakedWines.com and as well as as the chairman of the Naked Wines Charitable Trust.