Naked MEP leapt from window as Belgian police broke up lockdown-flouting sex party

A naked MEP leapt from a window after police tried to break up a 25-strong orgy in Brussels for breaking the city’s coronavirus rules.

József Szájer, a Hungarian MEP from Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party, said in a statement that he was “present” at the “private party” of diplomats on Friday night, which took place just a few metres from a city centre police station and the city’s Grand-Place square.

The MEP tried to flee through a window but injured himself in the process and was apprehended by police before claiming European Parliament immunity, according to local media.

Szájer said police gave him “an official verbal warning” and took him home.

He added that he was “sorry” and that he “deeply” regretted breaking the city’s Covid restrictions. “It was irresponsible on my part. I am ready to stand for the fine that occurs,” he said.

Szájer resigned as an MEP on Sunday.

Police fined 25 people at the “lockdown party” £225 pounds each before releasing them.

Brussels is currently under strict lockdown, with a 10pm curfew, a ban on alcohol sales after 8pm and a limit on gatherings to four people.

“I can confirm that about 20 people were fined for failure to comply with health measures following an evening party organised on Friday evening on the first floor of a building in the centre of Brussels,” the Brussels’ prosecutors office said.

A European Parliament source said: “There is nothing wrong to participate on a sex party of any kind. However, such kind of meetings with many people are illegal under the coronavirus laws.

“The fact of being covered by parliamentary immunity does not exempt to obey the law.”

“Parliament doesn’t investigate private life of people. Again, if there was misconduct it is up to the relevant authorities to act,” the European Parliament’s chief spokesman said as he ruled out an inquiry.