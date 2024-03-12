MY.GAMES. Empowering Diversity: Crafting a Blueprint for Inclusion in Tech

In the rapidly evolving landscape of the global gaming industry, achieving diversity and inclusion represents not just a moral imperative but also a strategic advantage. At the heart of this conversation is MY.GAMES, a game development company with a portfolio of 50 titles that resonate with over a billion users worldwide. Under the leadership of the company CEO, Elena Grigorian, MY.GAMES stands as a paragon of how embracing diversity can catalyze innovation and appeal to a global audience.

Navigating the Gaming Industry with Purpose

Elena entered the gaming industry over two decades ago, leading Disney’s video games unit for eight years before joining MY.GAMES as Chief Marketing Officer. Building a team of over 200 skilled marketers, she spearheaded the promotion of over 70 games, resulting in a tenfold increase in business growth through effective marketing investments.

“I’ve been fortunate to have had such supportive people around me throughout my career. I’ve only worked with three employers, and two out of three of my bosses were women. I understand that many women in the tech industry struggle with a lack of female role models, but that wasn’t my experience. I navigated my career under the guidance of strong, experienced women professionals in their fields. They instilled in me the belief to unconditionally believe in myself and understand that any role or responsibility is equally available to both men and women. Reflecting, I realize how crucial this foundation was in shaping my path. I genuinely believe that my example can provide the same support to someone else that I once received,” Grigorian reflects.

Cultivating Inclusion for Tech Success

Diversity is crucial for businesses as it drives innovation and encourages new perspectives on familiar concepts. “In the tech industry, diversity, especially in terms of gender, is really important,” states Elena. “For me, that means ensuring equal opportunities and representation for everyone.” She emphasizes, “It’s important because we produce titles meant to succeed worldwide. We aim to create games applicable to everyone, regardless of age, gender, or nationality.”

MY.GAMES boasts over 45% representation of women in leadership roles and over 30% female staff. Committed to an inclusive environment, the company has launched the “Women in MY.GAMES” program to promote equality and diversity, led by Elena. She explains, “The program includes mentorship, where colleagues and I provide guidance to help participants discover new opportunities, identify areas for growth, and unlock their potential.”

Pioneering Women in Tech: Driving Innovation and Inclusivity

“We’re witnessing more women taking leadership roles in gaming, which is truly inspiring. If the industry continues to prioritize teamwork and celebrates our achievements collectively, we’ll progress in a positive direction,” observes Grigorian.

“At MY.GAMES, we’re dedicated to creating products that positively impact people’s lives and fostering tight-knit teams. I’m passionate about building a company where everyone feels heard, encouraged, and empowered to reach their full potential. This journey should be limited only by an individual’s willingness and ability, not by gender or nationality. I am committed to cultivating a culture of trust, openness, and teamwork.

As for women in our field, I see a bright future ahead. It’s about breaking barriers, supporting one another, and fostering inclusivity. Gender equality in technology will drive innovation and benefit everyone,” Elena concludes.

For all women aspiring to start their careers in the tech industry, Elena offers this advice: “The best piece of advice I’ve ever received myself is simple: ‘Never give up.’ Throughout my journey, this mantra has been a guiding light, reminding me to be resilient in the face of challenges and setbacks. It’s a reminder that no matter how tough things may seem, there’s always a way forward if you keep pushing and refuse to stop.”