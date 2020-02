Telecoms extravaganza Mobile World Congress (MWC) has been cancelled after fears over the coronavirus sparked a mass exodus by some of the world’s biggest tech giants.



GSMA, which organises the annual conference, today said the outbreak had made it “impossible” for the event to go ahead, according to an email seen by Bloomberg.



It comes after a string of drop-outs from major tech giants including Nokia, Ericsson, Amazon and Facebook.

This is a breaking news story. More follows.