Musk eyes up plans to halve Twitter’s headcount

musk eyes up job cuts (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Twitter could see as many as half of its 7,500-strong workforce laid off, as Elon Musk weighs up plans to make the firm “healthy”.

According to reports from the Financial Times, insiders suggest the billionaire is looking to cut around 3,700 jobs at the social media firm.

It was also reported that the Tesla founder is also set to reverse the current remote work policy, demanding that employees come into the office on Mondays.

Since acquiring Twitter just a week ago, Musk has already made a number of dramatic changes.

Not only has he culled the majority of the senior leadership team, including Twitter chief Parag Agrawal, but he has also announced controversial projects, including plans to offer a premium $8 a month subscription service.

Musk made clear when he bought the company in the $44bn deal that his main aim was to make it “healthy”.

There are also concerns amongst advertisers that Musk may also plan to loosen content moderation rules.

In an email sent to a media agency this week and seen by the Financial Times, Twitter pleaded with brands to “bear with us as we move through this transition”.