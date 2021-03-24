Elon Musk allows customers to buy Tesla cars with Bitcoin

Eccentric billionaire Elon Musk has allowed Tesla customers to pay with Bitcoin, should they want to.

Early this morning Musk, who literally changed his job little to ‘Technoking’ of Tesla last week, tweeted: “You can now buy a Tesla with Bitoin”, and “Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency.”

He later added pay by Bitcoin capability would be made available outside the US “later this year”.

The move makes Tesla one of the first companies in the world to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment.

Musk has talked openly about Bitcoin, recently tweeting out his support of the cryptocurrency and sending its price soaring as a result.

Earlier this year Tesla ploughed $1.5bn into Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.

Musk’s decision raised eyebrows among the investment and trading community, with one Germany-based trader saying he was “taking chips off the table” on Tesla as its $1.5 billion investment in the cryptocurrency could “backfire now.”