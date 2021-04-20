Mulberry has become the latest retailer to ramp up its sustainability measures as the spotlight on environmental and social issues has intensified in the wake of fast fashion scandals.

The designer accessories brand today announced it will buy back, resell or repurpose any Mulberry bag when it becomes unusable.

Read more: Retail and food magnate behind Selfridges and Primark dies aged 80

It has also pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2035, and will develop the “world’s lowest carbon leather” sourced from organic and “environmentally conscious farms”.

The luxury British retailer also said it will work with its suppliers to ensure they pay workers a real living wage, and create a transparent supply chain model.

Thierry Andretta, chief executive of Mulberry, said: “At Mulberry we have already taken significant action to embed sustainability across our business, but today we offer our commitment to a programme of transformative change, embedding principles of regeneration and circularity across our entire supply chain.

“We are committed to creating a local, transparent ‘farm to finished product’ sourcing model and whilst we are at the beginning of this transition, I am immensely proud of my colleagues and the work done to launch the Made to Last Manifesto. We look forward to the challenges ahead.”

Retailers have been stepping up their approach to sustainability as consumers’ interest in environmental concerns has soared in recent years.

It comes as several retailers have become embroiled in scandals over supply chain ethics.

Read more: Bezos bets on the barbers: Amazon to open London hair salon

Last year it was revealed that workers at Boohoo’s supplier factories in Leicester had been paid under minimum wage, while other retailers including Nike, H&M and Zara were hauled in front of MPs to answer questions over potential supply chain links to Uigher slave labour in China.

In August, John Lewis teamed up with Fat Llama to offer a furniture rental service to offer customers the chance to temporarily loan desks, chairs, dining tables and sofas for three, six or twelve month periods.

H&M also launched a clothing rental service in 2019 in an attempt to boost its environmental credibility.