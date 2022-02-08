M&S remains UK’s fastest growing supermarket catching up with Big Four grocers

Marks & Spencer has maintained its position as UK’s fastest growing food retailer, market researcher NielsenIQ said today, indicating its turnaround plan is gaining momentum.

It said M&S’s sales rose 12.3 per cent in the 12 weeks to January 29 year-on-year, giving it a market share of 3.6 per cent, up 0.4 percentage points on the year.

It comes after luxury supermarket M&S boosted its profit outlook last month after it reported a strong Christmas, Food sales continued to outperform, increasing 12.4 per cent, with sales excluding hospitality and franchise up 16.4 per cent.

However, NielsenIQ’s data showed market leader Tesco was the best performer of the Big Four grocers, with its 0.3 per cent sales decline still significantly outperforming Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons, which had falls of 3.7 per cent, 4.3 per cent and 6.9 per cent respectively.

NielsenIQ said overall UK supermarket sales fell 2.9 per cent over the four weeks to January 29.

Nonetheless, comparatives were very tough, as in the same period last year the UK was in COVID-19 lockdown and sales grew 10.6 per cent.

The data echoed figures from rival market researcher Kantar published last week. However, Kantar does not include M&S in its monthly reports.

Based on the NielsenIQ data, January also led shoppers to reset on their shopping habits, with many shoppers spending less on categories that were popular during the lockdown periods, such as beers, wines and spirits (down 14.2 per cent), frozen foods (down 11 per cent) and packaged grocery (down 8.3 per cent).

As more ‘normal’ lifestyles return, with students returning to school and workers back in the office, there was strong growth in delicatessen and health and beauty for instance.

However, as Mike Watkins, NielsenIQ’s UK Head of Retailer and Business Insight, asserted: “January is also traditionally a month where shoppers are keen to keep household costs low, and along with the added convenience of online shopping, consumers have the opportunity to shop savvy by editing previous shopping lists, searching for lower cost alternatives, and managing the total ‘checkout’ spend if they are looking to economise when shopping for groceries online.”

He did warn that total till growths are likely to keep declining throughout the first quarter before returning to growth by Easter.