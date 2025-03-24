MPs’ salaries to hit £93,904 in April

MPs are set to see their salaries rise by almost three per cent to £93,904 in the next financial year, it has been confirmed.

Parliament’s expenses watchdog has announced members of the House of Commons will benefit from a 2.8 per cent increase in pay from next month.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) said the pay rise decision was in line with wider government pay recommendations for public sector workers.

Under the Parliamentary Standards Act, IPSA is required to review MPs’ salaries within the first year of a new parliament, by early July.

The watchdog said it would hold a further consultation on the determination of MPs’ pay for the rest of the current parliamentary term in the coming months.

IPSA also said any decision taken as a result of the forthcoming review would not take effect until April 2026 at the earliest.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA), argued that MPs salaries should be linked to “GDP per capita”.

He said: “Taxpayers will be frustrated that while their own income is squeezed, MPs will face no such hardship.

“Despite overseeing a soaring tax burden and crumbling public services, Britain’s politicians are once again being rewarded despite their litany of failures.”

O’Connell added: “MP’s pay should be tied to GDP per capita, so that their earnings rise only when the country prospers.”

When IPSA first announced the 2.8 per cent figure, Richard Lloyd, IPSA’s chairman, said the organisation “has been responsible for deciding MPs’ pay since 2011”.

He said: “Since then, our aim has been to make fair decisions on pay, both for MPs and the public.

“Our pay proposal for 2025-26 reflects the experience of the wider working public sector population, and recognises both the vital role of MPs and the current economic climate.”