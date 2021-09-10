Mother to bring her rivals back down to Earth

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

MOTHER EARTH landed her second Group One of the season when winning the Prix Rothschild at Deauville recently and the Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes (1.40pm) looks a fine opportunity for her to make it a hat-trick at the highest level.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly will be running in her ninth straight Group One and eight of those starts have come over this distance of a mile.

Remarkably, in 12 of her 13 career starts she’s yet to finish outside the first three, with the only blip in her form coming over seven furlongs last September.

A feature of her runs this season has been her ability to dig deep when called upon, which was in evidence last time out in France where she found extra after being headed entering the final furlong.

While that wasn’t the strongest looking Group One, on her previous performances this daughter of Zoffany has a bit in hand over her rivals.

She looks a worthy favourite and if running up to form, I think 6/4 is pretty good value.

If playing the World Pool Quinella with Tote.co.uk, last year’s winner CHAMPERS ELYSEES makes plenty of appeal.

While she has failed to get her head in front in five starts, she bounced back to form last time in the Group Three Snow Fairy Fillies Stakes at the Curragh over nine furlongs when sticking on gamely behind Acanella.

Johnny Murtagh’s runner will have to step up to reverse that form, but the drop back to a mile could help in that regard.

Another filly that is yet to recapture her Group One-winning two-year-old form at three is Joseph O’Brien’s PRETTY GORGEOUS.

She showed her ability when beating Mother Earth in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket last season and has been sent off favourite for three of her four starts this season, so connections clearly feel she still retains much of that ability.

Though risky for win purposes, she could sneak into the placings if running back to form.

POINTERS

Mother Earth 1.40pm Leopardstown

Quinella: Mother Earth, Champers Elysees, Pretty Gorgeous