Moscow’s ‘Uncle Vanya’s’ fast-food chain unveils new logo following McDonalds exit from Russia

A Russian fast-food chain is readying itself to become Russia’s own version of McDonalds after unveiling a new logo that bears a number similarities to the hamburger restaurant’s Golden Arches crest.

The Moscow headquartered firm filed an application to patent its red and gold symbol, after a Russian politician said the country should start its own version of McDonalds, in response to the US multinational’s decision to exit the country in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Russia’s state duma, said Russia should start a new fast-food chain, called Uncle Vanya’s, to replace McDonalds, according to the country’s RTVi TV network.

The fast-food chain Uncle Vanya’s new logo sees a golden letter “B” sit in place of McDonalds golden arches, in reference to the Cyrillic letter that corresponds to the letter “V” in Vanya.

Uncle Vanya is a 19th century play written by Russian playwright Anton Chekov, about an elderly professor and his glamourous young wife’s visit to a countryside estate managed by the professor’s brother-in-law.

Chekov has long been held up as a cultural icon in Russia, alongside other literary greats including Leo Tolstoy and Fyodor Dostoevsky.

McDonald’s exit

The trademark application comes after Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the city’s government had been in talks to ensure Russian eateries are able to fill the space left by the closure of McDonalds 250 Moscow restaurants, according to Interfax.

Sobyanin said the Moscow government has set aside 500m rubles (£3.7m) to help Russian fast-food cafes set up in sites formerly owned by the US multinational.

McDonalds first moved into the Russian market in January 1990, in the last days of the Soviet Union, after opening a restaurant in Moscow’s Pushkin Square.

Uncle Vanya’s patent application comes after a judge in the Russian city of Kirov said Russian’s are free to make their own copies of the children’s cartoon character Peppa Pig.

McDonalds have been approached for comment.