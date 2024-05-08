Monty Panesar U-turns on bid to stand as MP for George Galloway’s Workers Party

Leader of the Workers Party of Britain George Galloway (R) looks on as former England cricketer Monty Panesar (C) addresses fellow party candidates in Parliament Square on April 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Former England spin bowler Monty Panesar has U-turned on his decision to stand for Westminster, with George Galloway’s Workers’ Party.

The ex-sportsman had been roped into running for Parliament in West London, Ealing Southall, for the party which stands on a fiercely pro-Palestine ticket.

Last week Panesar was unveiled as a candidate in Westminster in Parliament Square, saying he would let Galloway do the talking on Palestine, and that he just wanted to “give back” to working people.

On Wednesday, Panesar took to Twitter to announce he had changed his mind, and would no longer stand.

He said: “So today I am withdrawing as a General Election candidate for The Workers Party. I realise I need more time to listen, learn and find my political home, one that aligns with my personal and political values.

“I wish The Workers Party all the best but look forward to taking some time to mature and find my political feet so I am well prepared to deliver my very best when I next run up to the political wicket.”

Panesar’s U-turn comes after he took part in a number of bizarre interviews following his candidacy being announced.

During an interview on Times Radio, he said he wanted to leave NATO in a bid to tackle illegal immigration.

Before his brief foray into politics, Panesar was a successful left-arm spin bowler for the England cricket team, taking more than 150 Test wickets.

He also launched a media career after hanging up his boots, writing a book and appearing on various TV shows, including Mastermind and University Challenge.

George Galloway has claimed he has hundreds of candidates standing across the country for his left-wing Workers’ Party of Great Britain.

The firebrand anti-Israel politician won a sensational victory in Rochdale focusing on his stance on the war in Gaza.