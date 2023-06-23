MLB returns to London this weekend. How and where can I watch it?

Major League Baseball (MLB) is returning to London’s iconic Olympic stadium for the first time since 2019.

The London Stadium will play host to St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs across two games this weekend.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who are the teams?

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs play their games at Wrigley Field are are in the National League Central division.

They were founded in 1876 and became the Cubs in 1903. The Chicago side have played in 11 world Series, winning three.

Their last World Series win came in 2016 but they have featured in 1907 and 1908.

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals play at the Busch Stadium in Missouri and are in the National League Central division.

They were renamed the Cardinals in 1900, having been bought in 1881. The side have won 11 World Series, the latest of which was in 2011.

The Cardinals and the Cubs have a rivalry named the Root 66 rivalry and it is one of the most bitter rivalries in MLB.

The Cubs lead the regular season series 1,260-1,211-19.

Where is it played?

The London Stadium will play host to the two games this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s match sees its first pitch in the evening while Sunday’s sees play begin in the afternoon.

What are the basic MLB game rules?

Each team has nine players and the objective is to score the most runs. You need to hit the ball as hard as possible before running to four bases.

Getting around the four bases earns a point and you can do this in different stages or with a home run – in which the ball is hit and the player makes it around the pitch in one go.

You win the game by scoring more than your opponent in the nine innings.

How can I watch it?

There are some tickets available here.

It will be on BT Sport 1 and the BBC across the weekend.

Trafalgar square is hosting a free fan zone this weekend with activities and food available.