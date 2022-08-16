Mishriff likely to push Baaeed all the way in International

Baaeed will attempt to make it 10 wins from 10 in the Juddmonte International

AFTER one of the driest summers on record, there are thunderstorms forecast in the build-up to York’s four-day Ebor meeting which could have a huge impact on the ground.

At the time of writing, the course is bathed in sunshine and the going is described as good-to-firm, but that could easily change if the Knavesmire is hit by one of the huge downpours hovering around the area.

Therefore, it is important to check accurate going descriptions and weather updates before betting on a fascinating opening day card.

The World Pool is once again in town meaning the pools are being swelled by millions invested from all over the globe, so there will once again be plenty of value on offer.

All eyes will be on BAAEED as he steps up beyond a mile for the first time in the Juddmonte International (3.35pm).

The world’s highest-rated horse aims to make it 10 wins from 10 starts on what will likely be his penultimate visit to a racecourse before retiring to stud.

His latest success in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood was his fifth Group One success on the bounce and he shaped very much as if he is crying out for this extra distance.

In fact, in all three starts this season he has travelled into the race strongly, and only really put the race to bed in the closing stages.

It’s a frightening thought, but this extra trip could easily bring out improvement in Baaeed and we may be talking Arc de Triomphe’s afterwards rather than Champion Stakes.

Standing in his way will be MISHRIFF who produced arguably the performance of his career to date in this race 12 months ago.

John and Thady Gosden’s five-year-old was an unlucky second in the Eclipse at Sandown on his reappearance and his King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes run can be ignored as he gave away so much ground at the start.

He looks the only danger to Baaeed’s unbeaten record at a best-priced evens without the favourite and the pair look a rock-solid Quinella proposition.

The opening handicap sprint (1.50pm) looks fiercely competitive although I have to declare an interest as my horse KING OF STARS runs if the rain stays away.

He should go really well at around 20/1 if the ground is quick and I wouldn’t put anyone off a speculative each-way bet.

It may also be worth a Quinella with DAKOTA GOLD, DUSKY LORD and Swedish raider GOOD EYE.

Charlie Appleby has a strong team of two-year-olds and he may have another exciting one in LOCAL DYNASTY in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (2.25pm).

The son of Dubawi did plenty wrong on his debut at Newmarket, but still ran out an impressive winner.

He is likely to build on that here and gets the call at around 9/4 with William Hill.

Mill Stream showed plenty of speed at Newmarket last time but he didn’t appear to be crying out for a step up in trip and instead I’ll play Irish raider INDESTRUCTIBLE in the Quinella.

The penny dropped late for him at Windsor last time and he remains capable of better.

POINTERS

Dakota Gold, Dusky Lord, Good Eye and King Of Stars 1.50pm York (World Pool Quinella)

Local Dynasty 2.25pm York

Local Dynasty and Indestructible (World Pool Quinella)

Mishriff w/o Baaeed 3.35pm York

Baaeed and Mishriff (World Pool Quinella)