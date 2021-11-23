Mishcon de Reya faces £2.9m lawsuit over ‘tainted’ money family

City law firm Mishcon de Reya is being sued for £2.9m over allegedly accepting “tainted” money from a former client as payment for legal fees, according to reports.

The lawsuit, brought by the Tonstate Group, a property investment company, is the latest development in a family dispute involving property executive Edward Wojakovski, according to the Financial Times, which first reported the news.

Together with an associated group of companies the Tonstate Group, which fell into liquidation earlier this month, is suing Mishcon, claiming that the law firm wrongfully accepted money from the company, paid by Wojakovski, to pay the legal bills arising from the family dispute.