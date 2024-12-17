Ministers push back decision on Luton Airport expansion for third time

The £2.4bn project aims to increase the airport’s passenger cap from 18m to 32m per year by developing its existing terminal and building a second one.

Ministers have pushed back a verdict on whether Luton Airport can significantly expand capacity for a third time.

The £2.4bn project aims to increase the airport’s passenger cap from 18m to 32m per year by developing its existing terminal and building a second one.

A decision is now expected on 3 April 2025, having previously been planned for the turn of the year.

A statement from the Department for Transport (DfT) said the delay would give new Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander time to mull over the “complex” details, following her predecessor Louise Haigh’s abrupt resignation in November.

“The department will, however, endeavour to issue a decision ahead of the deadline above where possible,” it added.

A verdict on the proposals, issued by Luton Council’s airport company, Luton Rising, has been delayed twice already this year from an original deadline of 10 August.

“The plans for London Luton Airport promise sustainable, long-term growth, generating billions of pounds for the economy and creating thousands of jobs for Luton and the surrounding area,” Luton Airport’s chief executive Alberto Martin said.

“We urge the Transport Secretary to make a decision as quickly as possible in the New Year.”

Paul Kehoe CBE, Independent Chair of Luton Rising, said: “This is now the third delay for a decision and naturally we are disappointed as we are ready to move forward with our plans as quickly as possible and bring in investment to start delivering the benefits.

Read more We are practically full and must expand, says Gatwick boss

“Equally we want to ensure the decision-making is robust so stand ready to provide any additional information that might be requested of us.”

He added: “With over 11,000 new jobs, it would be the region’s biggest job creation programme in a generation, adding an additional £1.5bn more in the economy each year.

“Airport expansion is central to our mission to raising the standard of living and tackling deprivation in a town where poverty is too high and is fully deliverable without the need for any government investment.”

The latest delay also comes after Labour pushed back a decision on the £9bn Lower Thames Crossing’s Development Consent Order (DCO), in October. An announcement on whether or not the LTC will get the go-ahead is not expected now until at least May.

Starmer’s administration has given favourable signals towards airport expansion over its first few months in office.

Ministers in August gave the green light for London City Airport to increase flying hours, overturning a ruling from the local council. Senior officials have also suggested they could be “open-minded” towards Heathrow’s long-delayed plans for a third runway.

Kehoe said Luton Airport’s expansion would not come “at the expense of the environment,” with some of the most “far-reaching commitments to the sustainable operation of an airport ever put forward in the UK.

The government declined to comment further than the DfT’s written statement.