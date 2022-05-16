Minister criticised for saying people should ‘work more hours or move to a better paid job’ to cope with cost of living crisis

Rachel Maclean

The government’s safeguarding minister has come in for sharp criticism after saying people struggling with the cost of living crisis should “work more hours” or get a “better paid job.”

Rachel Maclean said there were way households could “protect themselves” from rising inflation and pressures on their budgets, while appearing on Sky News this morning.

The home office minister said: “Over the long term we need to have a plan to grow the economy and make sure that people are able to protect themselves better – whether that is by taking on more hours or moving to a better paid job and these are long term actions but that’s what we’re focused on as a government.”

A government minister has suggested that people struggling with the cost of living should take on more hours or move to a better-paid job.



Read more: https://t.co/x0S3ZgrhX6 pic.twitter.com/cFflaiyDxg — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 16, 2022

This comes after inflation hit seven per cent – a 30-year high, as the war in Russia continues to put pressure on the cost of energy and supply chains.

The government has so far refused to back a windfall tax on soaring profits for oil and gas firms.

Criticising Maclean, Labour’s Shadow Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Tulip Siddiq MP, said the government was “out of touch”.

She said “comments like this are ridiculous – as is the Prime Minister’s refusal to back a windfall tax on oil and gas producer profits that could tackle the cost of living crisis.”

During her appearance on Sky News, she said: ” it may be right for some people – they may be able to access additional hours.”

“But of course it’s not going to work for people who are already working in three jobs.”

The Home Office told City A.M. it had criticised Sky News for clipping the video and reportedly taking comments out of context.

It has been been approached for comment.

Read more From Boxpark to Punch Pubs: Cash influx for leisure sector as UK private equity deals double in just one year



