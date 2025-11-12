Mindbreeze Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Knowledge Discovery Software 2025 Vendor Assessment

Mindbreeze, a leading global provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Knowledge Discovery Software 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US53011225, November 2025).

In the IDC MarketScape 14 vendors of knowledge discovery software were evaluated. For the assessment, IDC divided potential key measures for success into two primary categories: capabilities and strategies.

The IDC MarketScape notes, “Companies looking for reliable, context-aware insights from internal and external sources should consider Mindbreeze. The platform enables decision making for compliance, risk management, and strategic planning, appealing to business areas such as customer service, finance, legal, and HR. It can tailor pre-built search applications to specific departments for search while supporting broader knowledge management and digital workspace initiatives.”

“We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Knowledge Discovery Software 2025 Vendor Assessment,” said Daniel Fallmann, CEO and founder of Mindbreeze. “With the Insight Workplace, we offer our customers a unified digital workspace powered by AI that transforms information into actionable knowledge. It enables employees to instantly access relevant insights, fostering smarter collaboration and more efficient decision-making across the organization.”

Mindbreeze InSpire is transforming the future of enterprise intelligence, revolutionizing how organizations unlock the power of their information. Powered by advanced AI agents, it seamlessly integrates and analyzes structured and unstructured data from diverse systems, turning complexity into clarity.

More than 2,700 of the world’s largest companies are leveraging Mindbreeze InSpire as a secure and accurate AI-based search solution for proactive knowledge management.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a global leader in AI-powered enterprise intelligence, with headquarters in Europe and the United States. Mindbreeze InSpire redefines how organizations access and utilize information. Powered by advanced AI, it transforms complex data into actionable insights, seamlessly connecting and analyzing information across systems.

Unlike traditional solutions, Mindbreeze’s AI agents deliver hyper-relevant, context-aware insights tailored to unique business needs, enabling smarter, faster decision-making. With unmatched integration capabilities, data security, and automation at its core, Mindbreeze InSpire maximizes the value of your information ecosystem while driving innovation.

Trusted by industry leaders and recognized for our cutting-edge technology, Mindbreeze leads the way in unlocking new dimensions of enterprise intelligence.

Learn more at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X @Mindbreeze.

