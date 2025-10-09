Millions of Brits turn to ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ for healthcare treatments

Brit are seeking financial support from the ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ to afford private healthcare.

Millions of Brits are turning to the ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ for help to pay for private healthcare treatment, as NHS waiting lists continue to remain high.

According to a new survey by Howden Life and Health, over the past five years, nearly one-third of UK adults, or approximately 14m people, have paid for private medical treatment.

While millions (59 per cent) have forked out for private healthcare treatment for themselves, millions of others have paid for someone else’s treatment, including 36 per cent (2.1m) for their children.

A further 35 per cent have paid out for their spouse or partner, while 24 per cent (1.4m) have paid for a parent to receive private healthcare.

Ian Sawyer, commercial director at Howden Life and Health, stated: “This growing reliance on the ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ – not just for deposits, but for doctors – shows just how deeply NHS delays are impacting families across the UK.”

The private medical healthcare market has surged over the last few years, following record delays at NHS hospitals and backlogs at GP practices. The latest official figures show that the NHS waiting list stands at over 7 million cases, a slight decrease in the overall backlog.

Surge in medical insurance

Despite a slight decrease, private healthcare admissions continue to rise sharply. The latest Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) data, published last month, revealed that the total number of admissions in Q1 2025 reached 241,000.

However, with limited availability in the market, the average self-funder has spent £5,700 on private medical care; costs can be significantly higher. According to Howden, one in ten (10 per cent) reported spending more than £10,000, while 15 per cent said they had spent over £15,000.

A separate search data from Howden Life and Health revealed that searches for “cheap health insurance” were up 46 per cent year on year, and ‘health insurance quotes’ were up 53 per cent. Data by consultancy firm Broadstone in June revealed that private health admissions using insurance were up 109 per cent on pre-pandemic levels.

“While private healthcare might feel out of reach for many, it’s worth exploring what’s available. Today’s private medical insurance options are far more flexible and affordable than many people realise,” Sawyer added.