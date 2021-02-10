British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, the founder of software firm Autonomy, today begins the second day of his fight against his extradition to the US.

Yesterday, the court heard opening arguments from Lynch’s defence team and lawyers representing the US.

Lynch is facing charges of securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy in the US related to the 2011 acquisition of software firm Autonomy by tech giant Hewlett Packard (HP).

Following the sale, HP wrote down Autonomy’s value by $8.8bn and claimed Lynch, and the firm’s ex-finance chief Sushovan Hussain, had falsely inflated its revenue prior to the acquisition.

Alongside the US attempts for Lynch to face criminal charges, the tech entrepreneur is also waiting for the judgement in a separate civil fraud trial in the UK.

HP sued Lynch and Hussain for $5.1bn (£3.96bn) for allegedly falsely inflating Autonomy’s revenue prior to the 2011 sale.

Lynch denies all of the allegations.

11.25am

Nicholls is now being questioned by Mark Summers QC, for the US Government.

Summers asked whether Nicholls has a “litigation interest” in the case, as Clifford Chance is acting for Lynch in the civil case and the extradition proceedings.

“Do you accept that you have overstepped the line in your evidence and engaged in advocacy of Dr Lynch?” Summers said.

“No, I don’t accept that,” Nicholls said.

Nicholls was presented with a line from his evidence that said “this is not the action of a man trying to cover up an alleged fraud”.

“I think that particular sentence could be accused of advocacy,” Nicholls said.

10.45am

Nicholls said the home secretary Priti Patel was not aware of the extradition request when it was certified by the Home Office in November 2019.

He said when his law firm contacted the Home Office “to ask a few questions about the certification process” that “the home secretary was not aware of the certification”.

10.30am

Kelwin Nicholls, a Clifford Chance lawyer who was part of Lynch’s legal team in the UK civil trial, is giving evidence this morning.

He told Westminster Magistrates’ Court that an offshore company and offshore money was used by HP to acquire Autonomy.

Lynch’s defence team in the extradition case is arguing that the alleged loss did not occur in the US

In total, $7.9bn of the acquisition was paid for using offshore cash, while the remaining $3.2bn was paid for using HP funds in the US.

“The use of offshore cash to buy Autonomy had significance for HP Group…that is why they bought it using offshore cash and an offshore vehicle,” he said.

When asked by Alex Bailin QC, for Lynch, whether the acquisition would have been paid for in US dollars or sterling, Nicholls said: “It would have been in sterling. Autonomy was listed on the London Stock Exchange and the offer price was listed in sterling”.