Microsoft to cut 11,000 jobs worldwide – reports

Microsoft is likely to become the latest tech giant to slash thousands of jobs worldwide after reports emerged today.

Sources told Sky News’ Mark Kleinman the Seattle-based powerhouse could announce plans to cut five per cent of its global workforce within the next few days.

This means that over 11,000 people would be made redundant, even though it’s still unclear how many UK jobs would be cut.

Microsoft is expected to announce the cuts before 24 January, when it will announce its second-quarter results.

When approached for comment, Microsoft said it did “not comment on rumor”.

Microsoft is the latest tech company to lay off a significant proportion of its workforce, following in the footsteps of the likes of Amazon, Twitter and Salesforce.

According to data from layoff tracking website layoffs.fyi, over 154,000 people working at tech firms across the world were fired in 2022.

Meta did the most firing last year, as it let go of 11,000 people, followed by Amazon, IT conglomerate Cisco, Twitter and US mortgage platform Better.com.

Microsoft company made the headlines in November 2022 when the European Commission announced it was opening a probe into its proposed $68.7bn (£59.5bn) acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard.

The Commission said the proposed deal could hinder market competition.