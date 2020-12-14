Brussels’ chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has warned MEPs today that there could still be a short period where the UK and EU have to operate on no-deal terms even if a trade deal is struck before 31 December.

Barnier reportedly told an emergency meeting with MEPs this morning that there may not be enough time for the European Parliament to ratify any UK-EU trade deal before 31 December if talks drag into Christmas and beyond.

The Independent reports that Barnier told those at the meeting that the ratification process would instead have to happen early in 2021 in a bid to cause the least possible disruption.

The UK will leave the EU’s customs union and single market with or without a free trade deal on 31 December.

Fears of a no-deal Brexit have risen dramatically over the past week as both sides continue to say they are far apart in negotiations.

The two sides agreed to extend talks yesterday, however Boris Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is still the most likely outcome.

Von der Leyen reportedly told EU leaders on Friday that there was now a “higher probability for no-deal than deal”.

Future fisheries arrangements, business subsidy regulations as a part of level playing field talks and the overall governance of the deal are the three largest barriers to an agreement.

The Telegraph reports that Barnier also told EU ambassadors today that a trade deal could well be struck this week.

A diplomatic source said: “If both sides can come out of their trenches on fish, Barnier said there could be a deal this week.

“He was a lot less gloomy than I was expecting.”