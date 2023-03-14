Buildings can be highly inefficient, and most are not performing the way they should be. In many cases, this is impacting people, profits and, most importantly, the planet too. Whether that is due to the 30% of wasted energy consumption in commercial buildings, the 30-40% underutilized office space on a typical day, or the 11% reduction in productivity of employees caused by poor indoor air quality.

Metrikus is a building efficiency platform that not only helps organizations to make their building space more efficient but also creates positive change for occupants and the environment.

Our cloud-based software helps to achieve this by aggregating data from multiple sources in your building (whether it’s from IoT sensors, the BMS, or elsewhere) into one central place. Once the right data is collected, our platform then transforms it to make it easier to analyze, compare and contextualize. No other company is combining data in one place in this way.

These actionable insights can either be visualized on dashboards on our web application or, via our API, we offer Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) to push data into any third-party application. With this new level of intelligence about buildings’ performance, users can then make smarter and more informed decisions, with the bigger picture in mind.