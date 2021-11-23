Met reviews 300 sexual misconduct cases against officers as it hauls in 50 investigators

The Metropolitan police has hauled in 50 new investigators to help with the force’s bid to rebuild trust in London amid an internal review of around 300 cases of sexual misconduct allegations.

It was revealed last month that the force had 530 sexual misconduct allegations against it, from the past five years alone, according to a Freedom of Information request by RADAR.

The Met, the largest police force in the country, also confirmed in October that it would launch a vetting checks review in the wake of former officer Wayne Couzens’ trial for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

The force also said it would re-evaluate its strategy for tackling violence against women and cases of indecent exposure.

“We committed to increasing the number of investigators in our Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) to strengthen our capability and to do more to prevent and identify the abuse of trust by our people,” the Met said in a statement.

“Around 300 cases where allegations have been made against Met officers and staff will be reviewed. Work has already begun and will be completed by spring 2022.”

An oversight group has also been set up which will be able to challenge the Met’s internal review, providing an external eye.

Commander Rachel Williams said: “We’ve heard loud and clear the dismay and disappointment in us as a police service, of how people, and women in particular, have questioned whether they can trust us to keep them safe.

“While crucial work to move forward the immediate actions we committed to takes place, our dedication to Londoners is undiminished.”