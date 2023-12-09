Meet the UK’s Young Banker of the Year

Craig Herd receives Young Banker of the Year Award

The winner of the 2023 UK Young Banker of the Year Award is Craig Herd from Sainsbury’s Bank — a young professional on a mission to champion the needs of customers living with dementia.

The Chartered Banker Institute’s awards — held annually since 1987 — were hosted at the Mansion House on Thursday, recognising customer-focused and ethically responsible young professionals from all over the UK.

The winner, Nick Herd of Sainsbury’s Bank, was presented with a £1,000 prize and an additional £1,000 for a charity of his choice.

Aged 25 and from Cumbernauld, Glasgow, Herd began his banking career at the age of 17.

He said he uses this awarded opportunity to “champion the needs of customers living with dementia”, as the number of those diagnosed in the UK increases every year.

“Being able to raise my idea of Dementia Safe on such an esteemed platform will start conversations in the industry on how we better support customers living with dementia,” he added.

“The proposals from my fellow finalists show the very best of our industry, and giving young bankers the opportunity to develop and present these ideas will continue to have a positive impact on not only banking but wider society. ”

Presenting the award, Alderman Sir Peter Estlin, said: “By grappling with, and finding solutions to, some of the key issues being discussed in the City – like how to deliver sustainable growth – these young professionals are pushing boundaries, challenging accepted wisdom, and devising strategies today that will benefit us all tomorrow.

“My congratulations to Craig and the other finalists. They are a credit to themselves, their businesses, and the City as a whole.”