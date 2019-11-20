Meet the UK’s 70 fastest-growing tech firms

70 of the most promising high-growth tech firms in the UK have been named as the country’s top scaleup companies by tech group Silicon Valley Comes to the UK (SVC2UK).

Media intelligence company Signal AI, car insurance specialist Cuvva, and online plant store Patch are among the firms that have been selected for SC2UK’s 2019 Scale Up Club.

The chosen scaleups – fast-growing companies that have expanded beyond the startup stage – are invited to a special summit in London later this month, and are offered mentoring and support from SVC2UK from businesspeople on both sides of the Atlantic.

“The UK’s most ambitious tech scaleups have been going from strength to strength, and we’re proud to celebrate what this year’s founders have achieved,” said SVC2UK director Janet Coyle.

This year’s club members boast a total of 3,246 employees and a combined revenue of £180m in 2018.

Previous Scale Up Club Alumni include currency transfer specialist Transferwise, travel website Skyscanner and virtual keyboard app Swiftkey.

“London continues to work with Silicon Valley and other tech hubs around the world to promote greater inclusivity and we are proud to see that 39% of this year’s scale ups are led by women entrepreneurs,” said Coyle.

“The Scale Up Club provides a great opportunity to bring together some of the best entrepreneurs, chief executives and mentors from the UK and Bay Area and we can’t wait to demonstrate the power of collaboration.”

In full: 2019’s Scale Up Club members

3WAYSTE

Ably Realtime

Appetite Creative Soulutions

Aspin International

Baby2Body

BibliU

BridgeU

brightblue consulting

Charanga

Cognassist

Convedo Group

Cuvva

Cytora

Difrent

District Technologies

Echobox

Elvie

Faculty

Fertility Focus

Fidelity Payment Processing

Flash Pack

FutureBricks

Garrison

Global Pricing Innovations

iamYiam

Immerse Learning

Invotra

iPLATO Healthcare

Kokoon Technology

Kortext

Life Based Value

Little Bridge

MedShr

Motorway

MUSO

NorthRow

novastone

Nucleome Therapeutics

Nurole

Obelisk Support

Ooni

Oxford Vision & Sensor Technology

Patch

Payment Card Solutions (UK)

RevLifter

rradar

ScreenCloud

Signal AI

Supersolid

Sweatcoin

Tab

The Accountancy Cloud

The Drum

Theodo UK

Together TV

Trint

Trouva

Trussle

VChain Technology

VenueScanner

VetCT

Vinterior

VividQ

Wazoku

Winnow

Yoti

Zego

Zencargo

ZigZag Global

Zinc