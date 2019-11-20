Meet the UK’s 70 fastest-growing tech firms

70 of the most promising high-growth tech firms in the UK have been named as the country’s top scaleup companies by tech group Silicon Valley Comes to the UK (SVC2UK).
Media intelligence company Signal AI, car insurance specialist Cuvva, and online plant store Patch are among the firms that have been selected for SC2UK’s 2019 Scale Up Club.
The chosen scaleups – fast-growing companies that have expanded beyond the startup stage – are invited to a special summit in London later this month, and are offered mentoring and support from SVC2UK from businesspeople on both sides of the Atlantic.
“The UK’s most ambitious tech scaleups have been going from strength to strength, and we’re proud to celebrate what this year’s founders have achieved,” said SVC2UK director Janet Coyle.
This year’s club members boast a total of 3,246 employees and a combined revenue of £180m in 2018.
Previous Scale Up Club Alumni include currency transfer specialist Transferwise, travel website Skyscanner and virtual keyboard app Swiftkey.
“London continues to work with Silicon Valley and other tech hubs around the world to promote greater inclusivity and we are proud to see that 39% of this year’s scale ups are led by women entrepreneurs,” said Coyle.
“The Scale Up Club provides a great opportunity to bring together some of the best entrepreneurs, chief executives and mentors from the UK and Bay Area and we can’t wait to demonstrate the power of collaboration.”
In full: 2019’s Scale Up Club members
3WAYSTE
Ably Realtime
Appetite Creative Soulutions
Aspin International
Baby2Body
BibliU
BridgeU
brightblue consulting
Charanga
Cognassist
Convedo Group
Cuvva
Cytora
Difrent
District Technologies
Echobox
Elvie
Faculty
Fertility Focus
Fidelity Payment Processing
Flash Pack
FutureBricks
Garrison
Global Pricing Innovations
iamYiam
Immerse Learning
Invotra
iPLATO Healthcare
Kokoon Technology
Kortext
Life Based Value
Little Bridge
MedShr
Motorway
MUSO
NorthRow
novastone
Nucleome Therapeutics
Nurole
Obelisk Support
Ooni
Oxford Vision & Sensor Technology
Patch
Payment Card Solutions (UK)
RevLifter
rradar
ScreenCloud
Signal AI
Supersolid
Sweatcoin
Tab
The Accountancy Cloud
The Drum
Theodo UK
Together TV
Trint
Trouva
Trussle
VChain Technology
VenueScanner
VetCT
Vinterior
VividQ
Wazoku
Winnow
Yoti
Zego
Zencargo
ZigZag Global
Zinc