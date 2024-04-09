Meet Gregg Stevenson, the commando who lost both legs now going for Paralympic gold

Army veteran Gregg Stevenson has high hopes of gold at the Paris 20204 Paralympics

Gregg Stevenson will be a Paralympic novice in Paris this summer but there is no false modesty from the rower after an all-conquering 2023.

The former Green Beret Army Commando, 39, secured a place in the French capital thanks to European and world titles alongside Lauren Rowles in the PR 2 Doubles last year – adding a world record for good measure.

Stevenson lost both of his legs after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan back in 2009 but has enjoyed a searing rise to the summit since deciding to pursue a career as a full-time athlete just a few years ago.

Hailing from Colne in Lancashire, he could not have asked for more in his maiden campaign on the international scene. So while he remains a relative newcomer at this level, his ambitions are sky-high.

“Ultimately just being at the Paralympics is amazing but it would also be a disservice not to say we are going to try and win,” said Stevenson.

“We are the No1 seed boat, we have got the world record, we are world champions so I think we would be doing ourselves a disservice if we weren’t quite bullish about our expectations.

“It is super exciting. We had a really good season last season and we were so focused on qualifying for the Paralympics that you get to the position now where suddenly you actually have to go and race at the Paralympics.

“I am really looking forward to getting on with it and seeing if we can win.”

Should Stevenson succeed in his Paralympic ambition, there may be an extra reward available to him – prime position in the family medal cabinet.

“At home we have a cabinet where medals go, and there are three shelves,” added Stevenson, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing him to train full-time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support.

“We have a World Championship medal, a European medal, an athlete of the year award on the middle shelf and then we have my boys’ five-a-side and seven-a-side tournaments clearly on the top shelf. So I am not top at home just yet but, who knows, if I get a Paralympic medal, I might make that top shelf.”

Stevenson has huge ambitions for 2024, but even qualifying has only been possible because of the support of The National Lottery.

He added: “The National Lottery give me a bursary to do this, without that I would have a barrier I wouldn’t be able to overcome. That’s not to pull on any heartstrings, it’s just the reality of Paralympic sport and sport in general. I am just incredibly grateful.”

