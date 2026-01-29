Media Release: Jannik Sinner and Allianz Announce Multi-Year Global Partnership

Tennis star Jannik Sinner and Allianz Group announced a multi-year global partnership today, with the leading insurer and asset manager becoming an official partner of the four-time Grand Slam champion. Boasting approximately 300 million fans worldwide and a billion-strong ATP global fan base, tennis is the second-most popular sport behind football across Allianz key markets. A cornerstone of the collaboration is empowering children and youth through education and sport, providing them with enhanced opportunities for growth, health, and future success. This partnership also expands Allianz’s involvement in sports, fostering awareness and emotional connections with people and customers in key Allianz markets.

At the heart of the partnership between the world’s most valuable insurance brand and the current No. 2 ATP tennis player Sinner, are joint values and a mutual belief in resilience and excellence – the ability to perform consistently at the highest level through disciplined preparation, mental strength, and a strong team. These principles are central to Sinner’s sports mindset and align with Allianz’s dedication to supporting people and organizations through defining moments, securing their future and building confidence in tomorrow.

Jannik Sinner said: “I am delighted to announce this partnership with Allianz. Over the years I have learned that success in sport, as in life, is forged through resilience, preparation, and the willingness to push yourself beyond your comfort zone. A strong team drives every achievement – they push and support me, working hard day after day in order to improve both on and off the court. I know Allianz shares that vision, and I look forward to building a collaboration with them, especially through the partnership with my Foundation.”

Oliver Bäte, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz SE, said: “At Allianz, trust is at the heart of our mission to empower individuals and organizations for a brighter future. We’re thrilled to partner with Jannik, whose values of authenticity, resilience, and excellence mirror our own. This collaboration enhances our established sports partnerships and underscores our dedication to nurturing the potential of the next generation, empowering children and youth to face a changing world with confidence and optimism. Together, we build a future grounded in trust and shared success.”

Giacomo Campora, Allianz Italy’s CEO, commented: “Allianz Italy is proud to support an extraordinary Italian champion like Jannik Sinner. He is worldwide appreciated not only as an athlete, but as a role model of sportsmanship, simplicity, style, and determination to achieve his goals. The constant pursuit of excellence to which Jannik aspires is the same that drives the people at Allianz in their daily work. Today we begin this journey alongside him, aiming to grow together with him.”

The tagline “We’re here to serve” encapsulates the unified spirit and values of Allianz and Jannik Sinner. This message will be prominently showcased in campaigns with Sinner as the Allianz Global Brand Ambassador, reaching customers, employees, distribution partners, and fans worldwide. The collaboration also extends to Allianz’s support for The Jannik Sinner Foundation, promoting programs that leverage education and sport to empower children to explore the world and their place within it.

Allianz boosts Sinner’s portfolio of global partners, which includes brands such as Rolex, Nike, Gucci, Lavazza, and Explora Journeys. Sinner enters 2026 on the back of a standout 2025 season in which he won six titles including the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the ATP Finals, while reaching the finals of all four Grand Slam tournaments.

Allianz’s sport partnerships

Allianz has been a partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements since 2021 and will continue until 2032, playing a key role as the The Official Insurer for the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. For more than 25 years, Allianz has partnered with FC Bayern München and also collaborates with hundreds of local sports clubs and associations in its national markets. As part of its Power of Unity positioning and program, Allianz believes in the power of sports to unite millions of athletes and fans in peaceful competitions and to transcend social and cultural barriers, which is ever more important in an increasingly divided and polarized world.

About the Jannik Sinner Foundation

Founded in 2025, the Jannik Sinner Foundation believes that education and sport can transform a child’s life. Inspired by the people and opportunities that shaped Jannik Sinner’s own journey, the Foundation partners with trusted global and local organizations to remove barriers and provide children worldwide with access to education and sport.

It supports educational programs and sports initiatives that foster personal growth and empower children to thrive mentally and physically, helping them reach their full potential while embracing healthy, active lifestyles.

For more information, visit: www.janniksinnerfoundation.org.

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers serving private and corporate customers in nearly 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world’s largest investors, managing around 761 billion euros* on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage about 1.9 trillion euros* of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we are among the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2024, over 156,000 employees achieved total business volume of 179.8 billion euros and an operating profit of 16.0 billion euros for the Group.

*As of September 30, 2025.

