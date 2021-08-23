McKinsey wins £3m govt contract: fights off competition from EY, Bain and Boston Consulting

McKinsey & Company has won a contract worth £3m to consult the government on digital, data and technology services ahead of the annual spending review, according to reports.

The firm fought off competition from EY, Bain and Boston Consulting Group, according to reports, which suggest that the contract, valued at £53,571 per day, could lead to more profitable projects in the future.

The management consulting firm gained the project, which will last eight weeks, through the government’s Management Consultancy Framework (MCF), according to consultancy.uk.

The project is aimed at establishing a government data exchange, with McKinsey reportedly developing a hosting strategy, migrating systems to the government’s hybrid cloud and working on the costly legacy technology risks.

The Cabinet Office, which runs the MCF, said it was “seeking expert consultancy support to design the cross-departmental approach to tackling core digital, data and technology priorities, developing cross-government business cases and work plans.”

A government spokesperson told technology news website The Register that: “McKinsey was awarded a contract to supply management consultancy services to the Central Digital and Data Office for a period of eight weeks. This followed an open and transparent tendering process which went through all of the normal processes for such a contract”.