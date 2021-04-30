Highest paying companies in the UK revealed

Banking, consulting and technology firms dominated the list of the UK’s highest paying companies, according to the latest data from Glassdoor.

City of London-based Man Group has topped the rankings as the best paying financial firm in the UK, with median base salary of £85,312.

Total compensation – meaning salary and bonus – at active management firm Man Group stood at £93,620.

Not far behind was Standard Chartered Bank, with its staff being paid total compensation of £90,000 and a median base salary of £80,331.

Credit Suisse was the third most lucrative financial firm to work for, with staff earning a median base salary of £78,000 and median compensation of £87,500.

The top paying tech firm – and the best paying firm in the UK – was Salesforce, offering its staff median total compensation of £100,000, topping up a median base salary (£73,038) with hefty bonuses.

Facebook was the second highest paying technology firm, handing staff median salaries of £78,953 with median total compensation of £86,423.

In consultancy, Kearney topped the list, coming up the third best-paying company in the UK at £90,661 median total compensation and £83,917 median salary.

McKinsey & Company was the second highest paying consultancy, with median compensation of £85,160. However McKinsey’s base salary was higher than Kearney’s, at £84,000.

“If salary is your key motivating factor, then head for the big names in banking, consulting and tech, which still dominate when it comes to large salaries in the UK. Companies like Salesforce, Kearney and Standard Chartered Bank are all fighting for the best talent and they are prepared to pay top dollar to get it,” said Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor data scientist.

“Bankers have always received pretty significant bonuses since successful traders can bring huge company returns and tech salaries in particular tend to be high because of a shortage in specialist skills such as data science and software engineering.”

The list of the top 10 highest paying UK companies is as follows: