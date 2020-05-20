McDonald's reveals which drive-thru restaurants have reopened today

McDonald’s has revealed which restaurants have reopened today as the fast food giant aims to be operating all drive-thru sites by early June.

The company said it has a total of 33 UK restaurants open for drive-thru orders from today, with some also offering a delivery service.

Read more: McDonald’s set to reopen all drive-thrus by June

A further five UK sites are open for delivery only. McDonald’s Ireland has also opened six drive-thrus in Dublin.

The burger chain has implemented social distancing measures, which means employee numbers will be lower and a reduced menu will be on offer.

The drive-thru restaurants will be open between 11am and 10pm, with a capped spend of £25 per car. Customers have been urged to pay with contactless card methods when possible.

The company has installed perspex screens at drive-thru windows and employees will wear protective equipment. All workers will have their temperatures taken before each shift and be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work.

McDonald’s said last week that it is aiming to reopen all drive-thru restaurants by early June.

McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief executive Paul Pomroy said last week: “When your local drive thru does reopen, it will be different.

Read more: McDonald’s to reopen for delivery this month

“Our service will not be as quick as you might be used to, as we adjust to smaller teams and social distancing in our kitchens.

“We expect there will be some queues for some of our busier sites and our restaurants will look different, with Perspex screens at our drive thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment.”

Which McDonald’s restaurants are open?

Drive-thru only

Restaurant IPSWICH RANELAGH RD IPSWICH – RAVENSWOOD IPSWICH WHITEHOUSE CHELMSFORD – REGIMENT BUSINESS PARK TRAVELLERS FRIEND OLDFIELDS ROAD DT NORTH CHEAM STROOD MEDWAY VALLEY PARK BUSHEY STAINES DT STAINES – ASHFORD BOURGES BOULEVARD BOONGATE PETERBOROUGH PETERBOROUGH – HAMPTON PETERBOROUGH – MORRISONS EYE GREEN PETERBOROUGH – GLINTON MEDWAY CITY ESTATE BOBBING – SHEPPEY WAY DUNSTABLE – LUTON ROAD LUTON RETAIL PARK GIPSY LANE GARSTON (WATFORD)

McDonald’s open for delivery and drive-thru

CHELMSFORD RIVERSIDE CHELMSFORD WESTWAY IPSWICH CARDINAL PARK BOREHAM INTERCHANGE LUTON LEAGRAVE WATFORD HERTFORDSHIRE ARMS LUTON – CHAUL END LANE BEECHINGS WAY SITTINGBOURNE RETAIL PARK GILLINGHAM – BOWATERS

Dublin Drive-Thru

NUTGROVE KYLEMORE ROAD EAST WALL ARTAINE MALAHIDE ROAD TALLAGHT DRIVE THRU

Open for Delivery