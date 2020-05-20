Wednesday 20 May 2020 12:14 pm

McDonald's reveals which drive-thru restaurants have reopened today

McDonald’s has revealed which restaurants have reopened today as the fast food giant aims to be operating all drive-thru sites by early June. 

The company said it has a total of 33 UK restaurants open for drive-thru orders from today, with some also offering a delivery service. 

A further five UK sites are open for delivery only. McDonald’s Ireland has also opened six drive-thrus in Dublin. 

The burger chain has implemented social distancing measures, which means employee numbers will be lower and a reduced menu will be on offer. 

The drive-thru restaurants will be open between 11am and 10pm, with a capped spend of £25 per car. Customers have been urged to pay with contactless card methods when possible. 

The company has installed perspex screens at drive-thru windows and employees will wear protective equipment. All workers will have their temperatures taken before each shift and be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work. 

McDonald’s said last week that it is aiming to reopen all drive-thru restaurants by early June. 

McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief executive Paul Pomroy said last week: “When your local drive thru does reopen, it will be different. 

“Our service will not be as quick as you might be used to, as we adjust to smaller teams and social distancing in our kitchens. 

“We expect there will be some queues for some of our busier sites and our restaurants will look different, with Perspex screens at our drive thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment.”

Which McDonald’s restaurants are open?

Drive-thru only

IPSWICH RANELAGH RD
IPSWICH – RAVENSWOOD
IPSWICH WHITEHOUSE
CHELMSFORD – REGIMENT BUSINESS PARK
TRAVELLERS FRIEND
OLDFIELDS ROAD DT
NORTH CHEAM
STROOD
MEDWAY VALLEY PARK
BUSHEY
STAINES DT
STAINES – ASHFORD
BOURGES BOULEVARD
BOONGATE PETERBOROUGH
PETERBOROUGH – HAMPTON
PETERBOROUGH – MORRISONS
EYE GREEN
PETERBOROUGH – GLINTON
MEDWAY CITY ESTATE
BOBBING – SHEPPEY WAY
DUNSTABLE – LUTON ROAD
LUTON RETAIL PARK GIPSY LANE
GARSTON (WATFORD)

McDonald’s open for delivery and drive-thru

CHELMSFORD RIVERSIDE
CHELMSFORD WESTWAY
IPSWICH CARDINAL PARK
BOREHAM INTERCHANGE
LUTON LEAGRAVE
WATFORD HERTFORDSHIRE ARMS
LUTON – CHAUL END LANE
BEECHINGS WAY
SITTINGBOURNE RETAIL PARK
GILLINGHAM – BOWATERS

Dublin Drive-Thru

NUTGROVE
KYLEMORE ROAD
EAST WALL
ARTAINE
MALAHIDE ROAD
TALLAGHT DRIVE THRU

Open for Delivery

TOOTING
DALSTON
WELLING
HARROW
LUTON GEORGE STREET
