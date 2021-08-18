Mayor Khan pushes ahead with controversial Thames tunnel plans

Mayor Sadiq Khan is pushing ahead with construction plans for the East End’s fourth and most controversial road river crossing.

Construction of the £2bn Silvertown tunnel is well-underway and set for completion in 2025. The tolled road tunnel will span between the Royal Docks precinct and Greenwich peninsula, falling within the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (Ulez).

The scheme aims to reduce congestion at the Blackwall Tunnel and improve the reliability and of the wider road network. It also plans to improve transport links, with more cross-river bus journeys planned for East London.

The project is heavily promoted by Transport for London and will be delivered through a design, build, finance and maintain contract by the Riverlinx consortium awarded in 2019.

The tunnel will include dedicated lanes for large goods vehicles and buses. However, it will not be accessible to walkers and cyclists.

The plans have sparked criticism from environmental campaigners, who have lobbied accusations of hypocritical behaviour at Sadiq Khan. They accuse him of undermining his own efforts to tackle air pollution by authorising infrastructure that will increase fuel emissions. This follows a long line of criticism aimed at the project since its first announcement.

Recently revised plans for the project submitted in 2021 suggest 100 trees will be removed to construct the tunnel, 81 more than were originally planned for removal. This too faces heavy opposition.

Sadiq Khan told the Evening Standard that he was doing “everything in [his] power” to prevent young Londoners breathing toxic air, including expanding the ultra-low emission zone to the North and South Circular Roads in October.