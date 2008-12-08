Mayor calls on business expertise

London mayor Boris Johnson has recruited the help of 47 top-flight business leaders to offer him guidance and advice, it was announced yesterday.



The International Business Advisory Council for London has been set up and will be chaired by Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive of advertising group WPP.

The council will advise the mayor on developing opportunities, initiatives and ideas to boost London’s appeal for companies to live and work here, hopefully securing the capital’s position as a top global city.

The IBAC, comprising representatives of well known multinational companies, will have its introductory meeting on 5 October in London.

Johnson said: “London is widely seen as one of the foremost global cities in which to do business and ensuring that it maintains and builds on this position is something we all have a large stake in maintaining.”

The mayor added that he was “delighted” Sorrell had accepted a role on the council.

Sorrell said: “IBAC London will be challenged with providing ideas and advice for the Mayor of London to help develop London’s economic and business policy over the years to come.”

He added: “A successful Games is clearly of enormous important to London and London’s business. I hope IBAC London can play a major part in advising the Mayor on how this can be achieved.”

Other council members include John Connolly, CEO of Deloitte; Standard Chartered chairman Mervyn Davies; James Dimon, chairman and CEO of JP Morgan; HSBC chief executive Stephen Green and Barclays chief executive John Varley.