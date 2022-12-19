Martyn’s law: Counter-terrorism legislation for venues to be published early next year

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Venues will be required to draw up preventive action plans against terror attacks under new legislation nicknamed Martyn’s law in memory of one of the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The family of Martyn Hett have campaigned for stronger protections against attacks in public places, after the 29 year old was killed in an attack at a concert on 22 May 2017.

22 people were killed after an Ariana Grande concert and hundreds injured.

Under new rules to be published in the spring, live music and hospitality venues would face a responsibility to bolster public safety, with measures dependent on the size of the venue and the activity taking place.

The Home Office said: “Recent attacks demonstrate that terrorists may choose to target a broad range of locations. Martyn’s law will ensure that security preparedness is delivered consistently across the UK, ensuring better protection of the public.”

It comes after plans were worked on following public consultation and discussions between businesses, local authorities, security experts and survivors of incidents.

A standard tier of measures will apply to venues with a maximum capacity of over 100 people while an enhanced tier will look at high-capacity locations.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) and the UK Door Security Association (UKDSA) welcomed the government confirming its intention with regards to the legislation.

“The government has worked with the sector and listened to important feedback from our members at ground level, where proportionality is key and support is given to businesses who need it the most,” Michael Kill, the chief of the NTIA, said.

He added: “The industry has been preparing for the implementation of these new laws for some time, building on established operating protocols, but in all cases will require further detail, framework and robust industry guidance before implementation.”

The impact on the private security sector must be considered, the industry boss warned, after staffing levels hit an “all time low” during the pandemic.

“We will need to consider increasing licensed operative numbers leading up to the implementation of these new laws to ensure we do not fall foul of resource challenges,” Kill added.