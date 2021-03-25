Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital continues growth as profit jumps

Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital saw its profit jump by a fifth last year as the digital ad group continues its aggressive growth strategy.

S4 Capital posted a 19.4 per cent rise in gross profit to £295m in 2020, while revenue rose 15 per cent to £343m.

The marketing group, which has major contracts with Google and BMW, reported a strong start to the year, with profit ahead of expectations.

The firm said it expected like-for-like gross profit growth of 25 per cent this year.

‘Outstandingly successful’

S4 Capital boss Martin Sorrell hailed an “outstandingly successful” financial year for the firm and expressed his confidence in the future.

“The pandemic has accelerated adoption of digital transformation amongst consumers, across all media and within enterprises and, in turn, stimulated the demand from clients for digital marketing expertise.

“We believe 2021 and 2022 will be very strong years economically, as the world rebounds from the pandemic and spends and invests the huge pandemic-driven fiscal and monetary stimulus.”

Jam3 to merge with MediaMonks

S4 Capital also announced an agreement to merge Toronto-based design agency Jam3 into its MediaMonks content practice.

The merger will join two partners with a track record of creative success on behalf of shared clients including Google, Facebook and Netflix.

Mark McQuillan, managing director at Jam3 said, “Our ambition at Jam3 was to find a partner who can inspire us to multiply our efforts, together. We couldn’t be more excited to team up with The Monks and S4 Capital for our next chapter.”

