Marks & Spencer to reopen 49 cafes as UK lockdown eases

Marks & Spencer (M&S) will reopen cafes across the UK with social distancing measures in place from tomorrow, as the country gradually starts to ease the coronavirus lockdown.
The retailer said 49 cafes will be open to sell takeaway hot drinks following a successful trial at five locations, allowing customers to buy coffee while doing their food shopping.
M&S closed all of its cafes on 18 March, the week before the government ordered all non-essential retailers and hospitality venues to shut.
The retailer also closed its clothes and home business but its food halls have remained open throughout the crisis.
M&S said it will implement enhanced safety measures as cafes reopen.
The company will install perspex screens at cafe tills, ramp up hygiene processes such as hand washing every 30 minutes, and install new social distancing signs.
Customers will be encouraged to make contactless payments and drinks will also be served in a contact-free manner.
Only one M&S employee will work at the cafe counter at each time, meaning serving times could be longer than usual.
Several fast food and cafe chains have started to reopen for takeaway and deliveries as the government begins to ease the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.
US coffee giant Starbucks announced that it will begin a phased reopening of drive-thru and takeaway stores this week, and Subway also said it planned to reopen 132 branches in London.
McDonald’s will open 15 stores for takeaway only from today and is preparing to open all of its drive-thru stores by early June.
Which M&S cafes will reopen this week?
Anlaby
Ashbourne
Bankside (Marketplace)
Beverley
Bishop Auckland
Blackrock
Bluewater
Boucher Rd Belfast
Braehead
Braintree
Brent Cross (Marketplace)
Bridge of Don
Canary Wharf (Marketplace)
Central Falkirk
Cheshunt
Clapham (Coffee Bar)
Congleton
Cramlington
Dunblane
Finsbury (Marketplace)
Handforth Dean Conservatory
Heathfield Ayr
Hedge End (Coffee Bar)
High St. Kensington (M&S Coffee Bar)
Inveralmond
Kingston (Marketplace)
Kingstown Park Carlisle
Manchester (Coffee Bar)
Marble Arch (Marketplace)
Martlesham Heath
Maybrook Canterbury*
Mayflower
Meadowhall
Meole Brace Shrewsbury
Northallerton
One New Change (Marketplace)
Pantheon (Marketplace)*
Pontarddulais
Portfield Chichester
Sears Solihull
Stratford (Marketplace)
Summertown
Sweetbriar Norwich
Victoria Cardinal Place (Marketplace)*
Waterside (Marketplace)*
Westbridge Park Stone
Whitstable
Woodley