Marks & Spencer to reopen 49 cafes as UK lockdown eases

Marks & Spencer (M&S) will reopen cafes across the UK with social distancing measures in place from tomorrow, as the country gradually starts to ease the coronavirus lockdown.

The retailer said 49 cafes will be open to sell takeaway hot drinks following a successful trial at five locations, allowing customers to buy coffee while doing their food shopping.

M&S closed all of its cafes on 18 March, the week before the government ordered all non-essential retailers and hospitality venues to shut.

The retailer also closed its clothes and home business but its food halls have remained open throughout the crisis.

M&S said it will implement enhanced safety measures as cafes reopen.

The company will install perspex screens at cafe tills, ramp up hygiene processes such as hand washing every 30 minutes, and install new social distancing signs.

Customers will be encouraged to make contactless payments and drinks will also be served in a contact-free manner.

Only one M&S employee will work at the cafe counter at each time, meaning serving times could be longer than usual.

Several fast food and cafe chains have started to reopen for takeaway and deliveries as the government begins to ease the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.

US coffee giant Starbucks announced that it will begin a phased reopening of drive-thru and takeaway stores this week, and Subway also said it planned to reopen 132 branches in London.

McDonald’s will open 15 stores for takeaway only from today and is preparing to open all of its drive-thru stores by early June.

Which M&S cafes will reopen this week?

Anlaby

Ashbourne

Bankside (Marketplace)

Beverley

Bishop Auckland

Blackrock

Bluewater

Boucher Rd Belfast

Braehead

Braintree

Brent Cross (Marketplace)

Bridge of Don

Canary Wharf (Marketplace)

Central Falkirk

Cheshunt

Clapham (Coffee Bar)

Congleton

Cramlington

Dunblane

Finsbury (Marketplace)

Handforth Dean Conservatory

Heathfield Ayr

Hedge End (Coffee Bar)

High St. Kensington (M&S Coffee Bar)

Inveralmond

Kingston (Marketplace)

Kingstown Park Carlisle

Manchester (Coffee Bar)

Marble Arch (Marketplace)

Martlesham Heath

Maybrook Canterbury*

Mayflower

Meadowhall

Meole Brace Shrewsbury

Northallerton

One New Change (Marketplace)

Pantheon (Marketplace)*

Pontarddulais

Portfield Chichester

Sears Solihull

Stratford (Marketplace)

Summertown

Sweetbriar Norwich

Victoria Cardinal Place (Marketplace)*

Waterside (Marketplace)*

Westbridge Park Stone

Whitstable

Woodley