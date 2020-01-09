Marks & Spencer has reported a slight increase in UK like-for-like revenue for the third quarter, with a strong showing from the high street giant’s food division helping to offset underperformance in its clothing department.

In an update to the stock exchange issued this morning, M&S reported a 0.2 per cent increase in UK like-for-like revenue for the third quarter.

Total UK revenue for the period fell 0.6 per cent, totalling £2.8bn. Within this, food revenue climbed 1.5 per cent, while clothing and home declined 3.7 per cent.

M&S shares fell as much as 6.82 per cent in morning trading following the update.

Chief executive Steve Rowe said that “disappointing one-off issues” held M&S back “from delivering a stronger result”.

While its full year guidance remains unchanged, M&S said its gross margins were expected to be at the lower end of expectations.

“The Food business continued to outperform the market and Clothing and Home had a strong start to the quarter, albeit this was followed by a challenging trading environment in the lead up to Christmas,” said Rowe.

M&S said that while its core womenswear division was showing “signs of continuing recovery”, this was offset by the “underperformance” of its menswear and gifting departments.

The retailer’s international division reported a 2.3 per cent drop in total revenue for the 13 weeks to 28 December, and a drop of 0.7 per cent across the entire group.

Online revenue from M&S’s UK clothing and home divisions rose 1.5 per cent during the quarter – a smaller increase than expected as the retailer was hit by “competitor discounting” during December and lower furniture dispatches at the start of the period.

“In a tough market, these figures signal a much-improved performance from the retailer and could signal the green shoots of recovery in the ongoing transformation of the business,” said Retail Economics chief executive Richard Lim.

“While clothing and home lagged overall growth, it still improved on previous performances. The major disappointment came in the online business that barely showed any meaningful signs of growth.”

Lim added that “integrating a seamless digital proposition” remains “the key challenge” for M&S.

Analysts from Shore Capital Markets said the retailer “may be entering one step forward, one step back territory, which is much better than one step forward, three steps back of old.”

“If so, brighter times could be ahead, particularly if a more certain and confident UK shopper emerges after the election.”

