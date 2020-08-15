Mark Hix on how to make the perfect seasonal risotto

Risotto is a great comfort food, and I think it’s safe to say we could all use a little comfort right now.

It can be a base for all sorts of flavours, from seafood to seasonal vegetables, so it’s a favourite of mine all year round. It’s important that before you start making your risotto you have a good base stock as this is what it’s going to end up tasting of.

As you all well know, I love making things from the stuff I grow in the garden, and my current batch of marrowfat peas, squash flowers and herbs, it makes an interesting array of colours, textures and flavours. You can use normal peas or mange tout, courgettes, broad beans or any tender green vegetables to make your own variation.

Ingredients (serves 4)

4 large shallots, peeled and finely chopped

1 tbs rapeseed oil

350g carnaroli rice

1.25ltrs vegetable stock

60g freshly grated Parmesan or pecorino

50-60g shelled and cooked marrowfat or normal peas

A few squash or courgette flowers, torn in half

90g butter

1tbsp chopped parsley, chives and chervil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

To make the risotto, take a thick-bottomed pan, heat the oil and fry the shallots slowly for a few minutes, without allowing them to colour. Add the rice and stir well with a wooden spoon.

Gradually add the stock a little at a time, stirring constantly and ensuring that each addition has been fully absorbed by the rice before adding the next.

When the rice is almost cooked, add the peas, flowers, herbs and the Parmesan, then add a little more stock and then finally add the butter and herbs, the risotto should be quite moist. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve immediately.